Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Spot anyone you know?
2013: Pupils at Bagthorpe Primary School are busy collecting shoe boxes for their Christmas Appeal. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Having fun
2010: An Eastwood family and friends have fun in the snow near Eastwood Comprehensive School. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
3. All smiles
2012: Children from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley have been busy collecting Christmas shoe boxes to send to children abroad. Photo: Lindsay Martin
4. Enjoying the snow
2010: This pair are having lots of fun sledging down the hills at Coronation Park in Eastwood. Photo: Brian Eyre