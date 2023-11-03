News you can trust since 1952
2009: Kimberley Cubs look like they are trying to spell cubs with their sparklers.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous pics from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

2013: Pupils at Bagthorpe Primary School are busy collecting shoe boxes for their Christmas Appeal.

1. Spot anyone you know?

2013: Pupils at Bagthorpe Primary School are busy collecting shoe boxes for their Christmas Appeal. Photo: Brian Eyre

2010: An Eastwood family and friends have fun in the snow near Eastwood Comprehensive School.

2. Having fun

2010: An Eastwood family and friends have fun in the snow near Eastwood Comprehensive School. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2012: Children from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley have been busy collecting Christmas shoe boxes to send to children abroad.

3. All smiles

2012: Children from Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley have been busy collecting Christmas shoe boxes to send to children abroad. Photo: Lindsay Martin

2010: This pair are having lots of fun sledging down the hills at Coronation Park in Eastwood.

4. Enjoying the snow

2010: This pair are having lots of fun sledging down the hills at Coronation Park in Eastwood. Photo: Brian Eyre

