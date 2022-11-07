Eastwood pub landlord pledges to 'fix town's broken roads' after winning by-election

Kane Oliver (centre) celebrates with his team of Independent councillors and supporters.

Independent candidate Kane Oliver, who owns Oliver’s Pub and Kitchen on Nottingham Road, won the by-election with 1,223 votes, beating Labour’s Coun Milan Radulovic, Broxtowe Council leader, by just 41 votes.

The poll in Eastwood was called following the death of Coun Eddie Cubley in August, with the Conservative, Labour and the Independent Alliance parties contesting the seat.

The Eastwood businessman will join the Independent Alliance group at County Hall, who now have 15 councillors on Nottinghamshire County Council.

The result means that Labour are no longer the official opposition.

New councillor Kane Oliver said: “I’d like to thank the 1,223 residents for voting for me – getting elected to represent my home town is a huge honour and one I don’t take likely.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the late Eddie Cubley and thank my opponents for a clean fight.

“I will immediately get on with the job of fixing Eastwood’s broken roads and pavements and deliver the positive change that Eastwood richly deserves.

“I want to say to my neighbours in Eastwood – it doesn’t matter who you supported or whether you voted at all. I am happy to help you all.”

Independent Alliance leader, councillor Jason Zadrozny, added: “Kane is a go-getter who gets things done.

“His election is brilliant news for Eastwood and shows that Eastwood, like many areas in Nottinghamshire is turning its back on party politics.”

Broxtowe Borough Council leader Milan Radulovic finished a close second with 1,182 votes and 41.7 per cent of the vote share – marginally behind Coun Oliver on 43.1 per cent.

Conservative candidate Coun Mick Brown – who represents Greasley on Broxtowe Borough Council – came third with 431 votes, 15.2 per cent of the vote share in a 31.2 per cent swing away from the Tories.