The dedicated recruitment site, www.careers.sfh-tr.nhs.uk, is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to work for the trust in a range of roles.

This includes as a nurse, midwife, a healthcare support worker, apprentice, Allied Health Professional or in one of a range of other vocational and professional roles.

Examples include healthcare physiologists, therapy assistants, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and radiography to name just a few.

New website has launched to help people easily find their perfect job in healthcare.

Phil Bolton, chief nurse, said: “Sherwood Forest Hospitals is always open to applications across nursing, midwifery and Allied Health Professionals and our new website aims to make the recruitment process much quicker and easier for both applicants and the trust.

"The best way to get a flavour of what it’s like to work in Team SFH is to hear directly from our employees - so take advantage of the video clips and wide range of information to support your application.”

One of the main benefits of the new website is that jobhunters can register their details for free to receive information about any future vacancies that arise in their areas of interest. This will help the trust to match their interests to the right role for them.

The site features current vacancies, advice on how to prepare for interviews and information on what candidates can expect during the application process.

Potential applicants can find out more about key roles and opportunities across different divisions and specialities by watching videos of current employees explaining what they do and what it’s like to work at the trust.

Rob Simcox, director of people, said: “Sherwood is nationally recognised as being a great place to work and deliver care. We know that happy colleagues deliver better care to the patients we’re here to serve and we do all we can to ensure our teams work in a supportive, inclusive environment, which offers plenty of opportunities for development and progression.