Duo posed as supercar buyers before launching armed robbery attempt in Kirkby

Two men have been locked up after holding a Kirkby family at gunpoint during a failed attempt to steal a Ferrari.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been locked up after holding a family at gunpoint during a failed attempt to steal a Ferrari.

Mohammed Ali and Muhamed Juwara struck up a plan to take the supercar after spotting online that it was up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After contacting the owner and feigning interest in buying the Ferrari, the duo were invited to the man’s home to view it.

Mohammed Ali (left) and Muhamed Juwara (right)

Both Ali and Juwara attended the house in Kirkby on September 20, 2022, where they agreed a deal to buy the car.

This was all a ruse, however, with Ali instead pointing a gun at the unsuspecting victim, who was then ordered to put on handcuffs.

A struggle ensued before this could happen however, as the man and his partner fought back, with the woman hitting the intruders with a vase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali then snatched the woman's phone before she was able to call the police.

At that point, the duo fled from the scene having failed to take the Ferrari but with the woman’s phone still in their possession.

Juwara and Ali – who had been threatening the couple with an imitation firearm – also left a set of handcuffs, duct tape and ball bearings behind at the house.

A team of detectives responded to the 999 call that followed, before supporting the victims, gathering evidence and working to locate the suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their work led to several warrants being carried out in the West Yorkshire area, which resulted in two arrests within 48 hours of the incident.

The investigation also resulted in officers implicating Ali for a separate but similar offence in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Once again, the 39-year-old got in touch with his victim under the pretence of wanting to buy a high-value car.

Acting alone this time, Ali conned his way into the man’s home and again appeared to have agreed to buy the vehicle before suddenly pulling out a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was then put in handcuffs and attempts were made to bind his legs, before Ali forced the man at gunpoint to transfer thousands of pounds worth of cash to him.

After receiving the funds, the robber made the man leave with him – initially threatening to bundle him into the boot of his car before eventually letting him sit in the passenger seat.

During the kidnapping, Ali took a photo of the man while he was tied up and saved it on his phone.

This would eventually lead to him being implicated for this incident when Nottinghamshire officers discovered the image while examining the device for evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali was charged with two counts of robbery, kidnap, attempted robbery and two counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He pleaded guilty to each of the charges, except for one of the robberies, which he was later found guilty of.

Juwara, 20, meanwhile, was charged with attempted robbery, which he later admitted to in court.

Both men appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Ali, of Willow Brook Manor, Wakefield, was jailed for 18 years.