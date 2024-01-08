Young students in Huthwaite grilled the Prime Minister as he visited their primary school.

Students of Woodland View Primary School in Huthwaite – formerly John Davies Primary School – were given the chance to ask questions to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield brought him to the school on a visit.

The children have recently been learning about UK politics and government and were delighted to meet the Prime Minister.

They asked all sorts of tough questions, including from members of the school council which has been set up by the students of the school.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with Frankie and Lee Anderson MP.

One student asked why Sunak wanted to be the Prime Minister, while another asked about summer holidays.

The Ashfield MP and Prime Minister also spoke to the students about their jobs in politics and the significance of participation in the political system.

Mr Sunak and Mr Anderson thanked the students and staff for inviting them to the school and praised all their hard work.

Children were given certificates of recognition.

Certificates of recognition were presented by the children to the politicians making them honorary members of the transform trust children’s parliament.

Lee Anderson MP said: “A few weeks ago, young Frankie from Woodland View Primary came to see me at my office to ask me to visit his school, which also happens to be my old school.

“So today – I returned to the school with the Prime Minister.

“It was a great honour to introduce our PM to the great staff and children that they have here.