The rise in infections is speculated to be the cause of sub-variants of Omicron – which was discovered earlier in the year.

It’s currently unclear as to why cases of Covid-19 are rising in the UK again – however, as over three quarters of people in England are now triple vaccinated, it’s unlikely that we will face another major national lockdown.

Based on data recorded from between the weeks starting June 17 and June 25, cases of Covid-19 have risen by 46 per cent in Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Broxtowe, Gedling, Mansfield, Newark and Sherwood and Rushcliffe (collectively).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid-19 infections rates are rising across the country

In the week ending on June 25, approximately one in 30 people in the Mansfield and Ashfield region were infected with Covid-19.