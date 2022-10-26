Dog lovers and fur babies flock to Sherwood Pines for charity dog walk

Bark in the Dark, a five kilometre walk in aid of the Blue Cross, the national pet charity, returned to Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Mansfield, on Saturday (October 22).

The fundraising event launched as a pilot in March 2018 with just 200 participants in its first year.

And this year's event saw more than 1,200 people take on the challenge, with hundreds of dressed-up dogs at the helm.

Matilda and her dog, Monty, in matching outfits.

Emma Ransome, events manager for the Blue Cross, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to all those who came along to Bark in the Dark.

“It was wonderful to see so many people – and of course, so many well behaved dogs – out enjoying themselves, in aid of a good cause.

“By simply purchasing a ticket and taking part in fun and games on the night, those who attended Bark in the Dark collectively helped to raise just under £22,000.

“This is an incredible amount and will go a long way in supporting vulnerable pets in need.

Jacqui Williams, 54 and her daughter, Ellie Williams, 26, from Lincolnshire, are all smiles with Indiana.

“As well as helping to fund projects such as our Blue Cross Pet Food Banks, providing food for people struggling to feed their pets during this difficult time.”

Emma said groups set out in steady intervals for the walk throughout the evening, with pathways marked out by reflective arrows and wardens stationed along the path.

After the walk, participants could choose from two free items from the Blue Cross stall at the finish line.

Pig and Jet came from Rotherham to take part in the charity event.

Walkers could pick between a selection of free dog treats, shampoo or charity merchandise, such as reflective dog accessories and wristbands for owners.

Participants could also browse stalls and get involved in fundraising activities throughout the night.

Jacqui Williams, 54 and her daughter, Ellie Williams, 26, from Lincolnshire, brought their dog, 13-year-old Indiana.

Jacqui said: “I have been to one of these events before and really enjoyed it.

Melika Carvajal with Bud at Sherwood Pines Forest Park.

“It is just a lovely park and we love exploring the area with our dog.”

Ellie said: “This is my first bark in the dark event, but it is so great to see the dogs and their families out here supporting such a great cause.