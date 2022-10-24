Ferocious Dog, a band homegrown in the Chad area, is one of 50 acts due to perform at ‘Beat The Streets’ – an annual event held across multiple venues across Nottingham city centre.

The festival will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with artists performing throughout the day at Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, Stealth and Rough Trade.

The event formed in 2018 as a way to celebrate local and national music, with proceeds donated to Framework, the Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to bettering the lives of homeless people.

Photo of Ferocious Dog, by Rob Marrison.

One of the biggest names at the festival will be six-piece band Ferocious Dog, whose founding members hail from Warsop and newer members from towns in the Mansfield and Ashfield district.

With founder and front-man, Ken Bonsall at the helm, the band consists of Ken’s stepson Dan Booth, along Luke Grainger, Sam Wood, Nick Wragg, and returning member, Kyle Peters.

Dan Booth, aged 42, who is a long-standing member and violinist for the band, is originally from Warsop parish but currently lives in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be a part of a hometown initiative that helps out the less fortunate in our local society.

“Especially during these torrid times of Tory rule.”

Ken, from Warsop, along with the band, support homeless, mental health and veteran charities and write and release music about social and political issues of the past and present.

The band’s latest album The Hope, released in 2021 – contains themes of mental health and addresses issues of social inequality.

The band regularly run ‘ferocious’ food drops at their gigs, inviting fans, affectionately known as hell hounds, to donate nonperishable food items and toiletries that are then delivered to local foodbanks.

Dan said the band are honoured to be supporting such an important cause, especially with a gig so close to home.

‘Beat The Streets' has raised more than £240,000 for Framework since launching in 2018 through ticket sales, merchandise, tombola, collection buckets, badges and bar spend at the city venues.

You can buy tickets for next year’s event, on the website here: beatthestreetsuk.com