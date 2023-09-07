Dog handler brutally attacked in Mansfield Woodhouse still managed to track down his attacker
Dog handler PC Chris Duffy was left with a seven-inch wound across the back of his head exposing his skull when he was attacked from behind with a weapon.
Despite falling to the ground, he still managed to get to his feet and track down the man responsible who has now pleaded guilty to the offence in court.
Police attended Bullock Close in Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 1.15am on Saturday, March 11, after reports a landlady was being threatened by a group of men who had turned up at her pub despite being barred.
Mason Perkins, 24, had threatened to burn the pub down before being dragged away from the scene by some of the other men.
Officers searched the area and police dog Reno tracked one of the men who was found hiding behind a car in a driveway off Bullock Close.
As PC Duffy was arresting this man, Perkins appeared and asked the officer if he could get by before delivering the cowardly attack from behind with an unknown object.
He fell to the floor and pressed the emergency button on his radio.
Perkins then continued his ferocious attack, punching and kicking the officer numerous times while he lay on the ground.
Perkins fled the scene but was pursued by officers including PC Duffy after he had received initial medical treatment.
He was arrested in Lime Tree Avenue. When officers searched him, they found a large amount of cannabis, cash, and mobile phones.
Perkins, of Moor Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, September 5, to Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with Intent, supplying Class B drugs and offering to supply Class A drugs. He will be sentenced on December 8.
Describing the ordeal, PC Duffy, who has been in policing for 15 years, said: “While I was detaining one man, I just remember feeling an horrendous blow to the back of my head, but I did not know what had hit me or what the injuries were.
“It was a sneaky and cowardly attack from behind and it was important that he did not get away.
"In the end, we chased him down, we caught him, and he lost.
“The wound was around seven inches wide, exposing my skull and meant I was off duty for a month.
“The back of my head still hurts from the attack, but I am back on duty doing the job I love.”
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This officer’s bravery stands in stark contrast to the deplorable and cowardly actions of Mason Perkins.
“He attacked an officer from behind with a weapon before punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving the officer with extremely nasty injuries which could have proved to be even more serious.
“Other officers at the scene in Mansfield Woodhouse that night did a highly professional job to support their injured colleague and ensure two suspects were quickly arrested.
“I would also like to thank the team of detectives who carried out an exemplary investigation, quickly charging Perkins and building a strong case which has seen him put before the courts.”