Spectators gather in Bilsthorpe to watch the fourth stage of this year's Tour of Britain

Spectators who had travelled from all over the county lined the streets of Bilsthorpe today (Wednesday, September 6) to welcome the fourth stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

The stage started at Sherwood Forest and finished in Newark-on-Trent passing through Bilsthorpe.

Cara Williams, who now lives in Mansfield, used to live in Bilsthorpe, said: “We used to live here so this was the perfect place for us to come and see it and meet up with friends.

“We saw a bit of the race when they were in Goole and Beverley and we’ve been watching it on the television but today was a perfect idea to come to Bilsthorpe.”

Geoff Waller, from Mansfield, said: “I’ve cycled here today from Mansfield, it was six or seven miles, and there was a canopy of trees all the way along so it was lovely.

“I do a lot of cycling and I’ve been watching the race on the television.

“I just wanted to see it, it’s staggering the speed they go and I hope the best man wins.”

