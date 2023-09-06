Spectators gather in Bilsthorpe to watch the fourth stage of this year's Tour of Britain
The stage started at Sherwood Forest and finished in Newark-on-Trent passing through Bilsthorpe.
Cara Williams, who now lives in Mansfield, used to live in Bilsthorpe, said: “We used to live here so this was the perfect place for us to come and see it and meet up with friends.
“We saw a bit of the race when they were in Goole and Beverley and we’ve been watching it on the television but today was a perfect idea to come to Bilsthorpe.”
Geoff Waller, from Mansfield, said: “I’ve cycled here today from Mansfield, it was six or seven miles, and there was a canopy of trees all the way along so it was lovely.
“I do a lot of cycling and I’ve been watching the race on the television.
“I just wanted to see it, it’s staggering the speed they go and I hope the best man wins.”