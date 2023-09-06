News you can trust since 1952
Spectators gather in Bilsthorpe to watch the fourth stage of this year's Tour of Britain

Spectators who had travelled from all over the county lined the streets of Bilsthorpe today (Wednesday, September 6) to welcome the fourth stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST

The stage started at Sherwood Forest and finished in Newark-on-Trent passing through Bilsthorpe.

Cara Williams, who now lives in Mansfield, used to live in Bilsthorpe, said: “We used to live here so this was the perfect place for us to come and see it and meet up with friends.

“We saw a bit of the race when they were in Goole and Beverley and we’ve been watching it on the television but today was a perfect idea to come to Bilsthorpe.”

Geoff Waller, from Mansfield, said: “I’ve cycled here today from Mansfield, it was six or seven miles, and there was a canopy of trees all the way along so it was lovely.

“I do a lot of cycling and I’ve been watching the race on the television.

“I just wanted to see it, it’s staggering the speed they go and I hope the best man wins.”

Stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in Bilsthorpe

Stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in Bilsthorpe Photo: Brian Eyre

The cyclist coming over the bridge in Bilsthorpe

The cyclist coming over the bridge in Bilsthorpe Photo: Brian Eyre

Cheering them on

Cheering them on Photo: Brian Eyre

Stage 4 of Tour of Britain in Bilsthorpe

Stage 4 of Tour of Britain in Bilsthorpe Photo: Brian Eyre

