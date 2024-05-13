Diverse Academies Trust announced as sponsor for new Ravensdale special school in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Council has approved Diverse Academies Trust's sponsorship of a new 160-pupil special free school in Mansfield.

The new school will be built on the former Ravensdale School site in the town and is expected to open in 2025, providing a specialist learning environment for children and young people aged 7 to 19 with social, emotional and mental health needs.

David Cotton, chief executive officer for Diverse Academies, said: “We are delighted to be confirmed as the sponsor.

“Together with Yeoman Park and Redgate Primary, Ravensdale will form a hub of special schools in the Mansfield area, providing a vital support network for our communities.

Virtual illustrations of the school site.

“Our children and young people are at the heart of everything we do.

“We have an incredibly skilful and caring team of people here at Diverse Academies, who understand the importance of building strong relationships with children, their families and a range of partners, so that each and every child feels secure, confident and able to express themselves.

“It is a real privilege to be able to widen access to much needed specialist education, and we look forward to working with our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Council and to welcoming pupils to this new, purpose-built school in 2025.”

Cat Thornton, chief education officer at Diverse Academies, added: “Across our special schools, our highly experienced team are able to design a flexible curriculum that can meet the needs of every child and young person – so that each can gain the essential knowledge and skills

required for day-to-day life and success into adulthood.

“We take time to understand those in our care – their experiences, their talents and interests, and work hard to ensure that whatever the complexity of need, every child is given the opportunity to thrive and overcome any barriers.

“Together, we believe that we can make a difference to our children and families, and in our communities, by ensuring every child with specialist educational needs or disabilities is enabled to flourish and be ready for their next step.”

Coun Sam Smith, cabinet member for education and special educational needs and disabilities at Nottinghamshire Council said: “It is great news that children and young people in Mansfield with special educational needs and disabilities will soon have access to a learning environment that is best suited to meet their needs.

“Diverse Academies is made up of a team of very experienced and compassionate individuals.

“I have no doubt that they will be able to successfully provide a much-needed support network for the community and ensure that children and young people in Nottinghamshire receive a good quality of education in order to thrive and reach their full potential.”

Planning permission for the new school was granted in March 2024, with the design and project management led by Arc Partnership – a joint venture between Nottinghamshire Council and SCAPE.