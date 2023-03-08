Cleared site of former Mansfield school selected for new 160-place SEND site

The former Ravensdale School site, on Ravensdale Road, was demolished after it closed in 2001 and the site has remained derelict and unused for several years.

However, Nottinghamshire Council says it has now been selected as a suitable site to deliver a new school tailored to children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The authority outlined plans to create new SEND sites across the county in 2019, with Hucknall or Ollerton initially selected to take on sites.

The former Ravensdale School site in Mansfield.

Ollerton eventually became the preferred location for a new school, but a selected site was found to have contamination issues and problems with space.

The authority also found there was more need for SEND sites in Mansfield and Ashfield, where 41 per cent of all Nottinghamshire children waiting for SEND spaces live.

The two districts also accounted for 37.3 per cent of all new education, health and care plans between 2018 and 2022, the authority adds.

Issues with the Ollerton site meant the council needed to find an alternative site and now it has confirmed the former Ravensdale site will be its chosen location.

Derek Higton, council interim corporate director for place, said in a report: “The site of the former Ravensdale School has been identified as a suitable alternative. It is well located to meet existing demands.

“It has the ability to be delivered by September 2025. Initial design work has been undertaken which has shown the site has the capacity to provide for a 160-place school.

“The proposed school is to provide a very specific and specialist learning environment for 160 pupils with autism and social, emotional and mental health needs, to help meet the growing demand.”

To ensure the school would be able to meet the children’s needs, the council says a number of design elements would be included during construction.

Classrooms would factor in acoustic performance, ‘escape space’ and sensory zones and allow children to “recalibrate their senses” as they travel through the building.

