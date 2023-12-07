The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood is considering Sunday openings, wider marketing and a blue plaque after a fall in visitor numbers.

The former home of the renowned author remains a ‘jewel in the crown’ for Broxtowe Council, councillors agree.

However, visitor numbers to the Victoria Street property – which the council took over in 2022 – haven’t recovered since tailing off during the Covid pandemic.

DH Lawrence was born in Eastwood in 1885 and later wrote acclaimed novels including Lady Chatterley’s Lover and Sons and Lovers.

The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum is considering opening on Sundays as one way to raise more revenue. Photo: Google

A report on how to attract more people to the museum was presented to the cabinet meeting on December 5.

It recommends increasing leaflets in tourist centres and improving signs to it around Eastwood.

The museum will also look at external funding opportunities for projects, as well as considering whether it should open on Sundays and reviewing its prices.

A total of 3,401 people visited the museum in the 12 months to April 2023, down from a high of 5,116 in 2019 to 2020 when it was run by Liberty Leisure Ltd.

Like much of the UK’s heritage sector post-pandemic, the greatest drop-off has been among international visitors.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), council leader, said: “I have lived in Eastwood all my life and DH Lawrence is incredibly important to the local area.

“It gives us worldwide recognition and attracts tourists from right across the world.

“Before Covid, we had thousands of overseas visitors per year.

"This is something we’re keen to do to promote the vitality of our town centre.”

He joked that although he was born directly across the street from the museum, no-one was likely to install a blue plaque for him.

Coun Greg Marshall (Lab), deputy leader, added: “I’m particularly pleased with this report as there’s been some minor criticism of costs around the museum.

“We view culture and heritage as incredibly important for everyone in Broxtowe.

"When you’ve got a jewel in the crown of someone like DH Lawrence, it’s something you want to promote.

“Culture may require some additional funding every now and then, but is well worth it.”

The museum is currently free to all Broxtowe residents, while non-residents will pay £5 for a self-guided tour or £6.50 for a guided one.

Aside from Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lawrence was a prolific author of other novels, short stories, poems and essays.

Although he enjoyed some success and recognition during his lifetime, he also faced controversy and censorship because of the way his work portrayed sexuality and relationships.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover was not published in the UK in an uncensored form until 30 years after his death.

It led to an obscenity trial for publisher Penguin Books, but the company was cleared in what was seen as a watershed moment for British attitudes to language and sex.

Over time public and critical understanding of Lawrence’s work changed.