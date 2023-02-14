Disabled Mansfield customer's 'freedom and independence restored' thanks to mobility scooter donation

Jason Kennedy, said his scooter was parked outside his flat on Milton Court, Milton Street, on the evening of Thursday, January 19 when it was taken.

Without the scooter, he was unable to leave his flat and felt like a prisoner in his own home.

Your Chad launched an appeal to help Jason and his partner, Shannara Blackwater, locate the scooter and get it back.

Jason Kennedy on his new mobility scooter.

Unfortunately, Jason did not find his former scooter, but help was on hand as the owners of Eden Mobility – who saw the appeal in your Chad – offered to donate a replacement scooter.

Shannara said: “After three weeks of pain, heartache and tears, it is fantastic to see Jason's wonderful smile upon his face again.

“The loss of the scooter was absolutely devastating for him.

“A few days after the theft, I had to get an ambulance for him as he was complaining that he was experiencing severe chest pains.

“Thankfully it wasn't his heart, but it could have been, it was solely down to the stress and hurt he felt.

“He still has the finance to pay on the stolen scooter, but what Eden Mobility, did for Jason is incredible.

“The kindness and support we have been shown during this time has been incredible.

“It does restore a little faith in humanity once again. We are truly humbled by the response. We honestly couldn't be happier.

“The difference this has made is immeasurable. Jason, once again, has his freedom and independence restored. He essentially has his legs back.

“Thank you one and all."

Jason, a regular customer at the Mansfield town centre store, on Market Place, said he was grateful for the donation.

Mark Fotherby, Eden Mobility marketing manager, said: “Here at Eden Mobility were very sorry to hear about the theft of Jason’s scooter, especially knowing how much our customers rely on their products.