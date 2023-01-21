Disabled Mansfield man left effectively a prisoner in his own home after mobility scooter is stolen
A disabled Mansfield man has effectively been left a prisoner in his own home after his mobility scooter was stolen from outside his flat.
Jason Kennedy lives in a flat on Milton Court, Milton Street.
The scooter was parked outside the building on the evening of Thursday, January 19 when it was taken.
Jason suffers with cerebral palsy and also has kidney failure and kidney cancer and has home carers in twice a day to help him day to day.
Without the scooter, he is unable to leave his flat.
Now, he and his partner, Shannara Blackwater, have pleaded with the public for any information as to where it might be and to help them get it back.
Shannara said: “It was parked inside the building which requires a fob to gain access to.
“Please be on the lookout for a maroon/burgundy Roadmaster 2 Plus.
“It has a new Eden Mobility bag with a raincover inside it and it is only six months old.
“The keys and charger are still here with us as the thieves free-wheeled it out of the building.
"They have taken away his freedom and independence and he can't get out now.
"It was his carer that first alerted us to the theft.
“He is a disabled man and understandably he is very shaken and devastated with the loss.
“I hope someone comes forward to help us find it.”
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
Your Chad has contacted the police about the incident.