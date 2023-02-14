Dangerous weapons including axe seized by police officers in Sutton town centre
A pair of dangerous weapons were seized by police during an on-foot patrol of Sutton town centre.
Officers were doing the rounds in the area yesterday, Monday, February 13, when they spotted an axe and a rusty saw lying amid the bushes.
A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police's Ashfield policing team said: “Officers were on foot patrols in the Sutton town centre area when our keen eyes spotted these hidden gems – in a park hedge of all places.
“Weapons seized and booked for destruction. Sorry to whoever decided to hide them there, you should have picked a better hiding spot.”
Residents are being encouraged to report any dangerous items to police so they can be seized and destroyed.
The spokesman added: “If you know of any dangerous items in your area, please let us know via 101 and precisely where it is.”