Dangerous weapons including axe seized by police officers in Sutton town centre

A pair of dangerous weapons were seized by police during an on-foot patrol of Sutton town centre.

By Lucy Roberts
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Officers were doing the rounds in the area yesterday, Monday, February 13, when they spotted an axe and a rusty saw lying amid the bushes.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police's Ashfield policing team said: “Officers were on foot patrols in the Sutton town centre area when our keen eyes spotted these hidden gems – in a park hedge of all places.

“Weapons seized and booked for destruction. Sorry to whoever decided to hide them there, you should have picked a better hiding spot.”

Police spotted the weapons in a park hedge.
Residents are being encouraged to report any dangerous items to police so they can be seized and destroyed.

The spokesman added: “If you know of any dangerous items in your area, please let us know via 101 and precisely where it is.”