Disabled Mansfield customer 'out and about' thanks to mobility scooter donation following theft

Jason Kennedy, said his scooter was parked outside his flat on Milton Court, Milton Street, on the evening of Thursday, January 19 when it was taken.

Without the scooter, he was unable to leave his flat and felt like a prisoner in his own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your Chad launched an appeal to help Jason and his partner, Shannara Blackwater, locate the scooter and get it back.

Jason Kennedy on his new mobility scooter.

Shannara said: “The keys and charger are still here with us, as the thieves free-wheeled it out of the building. They took away his freedom and independence.

“He was left shaken and devastated by the loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, Jason did not find his former scooter, but help was on hand as the owners of Eden Mobility – who saw the appeal in your Chad – offered to donate a replacement scooter.

Jason, a regular customer at the Mansfield town centre store, on Market Place, said he was grateful for the donation.

Mark Fotherby, Eden Mobility marketing manager, said: “Here at Eden Mobility were very sorry to hear about the theft of Jason’s scooter, especially knowing how much our customers rely on their products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad