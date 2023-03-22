Julia Yemm and Donna Garment have undertaken years of extra training, research, and clinical practice, along with academic study at masters level, to specialise and become consultant radiographers in breast imaging at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which manages Sutton’s King’s Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community hospitals.

Working alongside an existing breast radiologist, they help people with cancer symptoms to see a specialist within the recommended two-week period.

The pair assess and diagnose patients with breast symptoms, perform ultrasound examinations and report the results of mammograms and ultrasounds, as well as carry out procedures such as draining cysts and taking biopsies.

Donna Garment and Julia Yemm are Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust's first consultant breast radiographers.

They will also carry out a procedure to pinpoint the location of small tumours, prior to surgery, to help ensure surrounding healthy tissue is not removed unnecessarily, a procedure previously done by a specialist doctor, and will see women referred through the NHS Breast Screening Programme, scanning and interpreting the results of up to 12,000 women annually.

Sarah Sentance, SFH radiography services manager, said: “I am delighted to have Julia and Donna on board. Their presence is going to improve outcomes and waiting times for so many people and brings a positive change to how we work in radiology.

“Their work is extremely specialised and means patients can be assured they will receive safe and efficient care when visiting our breast clinic.