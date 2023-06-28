Crowds flock to enjoy films in award-winning Selston park
Children were entertained with giant garden games, an inflatable slide and bouncy castle, as well as free face-painting and balloon models.
Ashfield Council’s next event is Ashfield Day on Saturday, August 5, on Sutton Lawn. It is set to return to the park for the second year and promises to be even bigger and better than last year, with an incredible line-up including top tribute acts, a fun fair, animals, community acts, a food court, bars and an open-air cinema.
Coun Arnie Hankin, ward councillor for Selston said “Thank you to everyone who turned out for our Films in the Park. It was a fantastic day and great to see so many residents enjoying themselves.
“For those who couldn’t make it, make sure you head to Ashfield Day in August for the next open-air cinema screenings.”