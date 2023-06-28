News you can trust since 1952
Crowds flock to enjoy films in award-winning Selston park

The sun was shining on the award-winning Selston Country Park as families and friends gathered in their hundreds to watch Minions: Rise of Gru and Top Gun: Maverick.
By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read

Children were entertained with giant garden games, an inflatable slide and bouncy castle, as well as free face-painting and balloon models.

Ashfield Council’s next event is Ashfield Day on Saturday, August 5, on Sutton Lawn. It is set to return to the park for the second year and promises to be even bigger and better than last year, with an incredible line-up including top tribute acts, a fun fair, animals, community acts, a food court, bars and an open-air cinema.

Crowds enjoying the films on Selston Country Park. Picture: Ashfield CouncilCrowds enjoying the films on Selston Country Park. Picture: Ashfield Council
Coun Arnie Hankin, ward councillor for Selston said “Thank you to everyone who turned out for our Films in the Park. It was a fantastic day and great to see so many residents enjoying themselves.

“For those who couldn’t make it, make sure you head to Ashfield Day in August for the next open-air cinema screenings.”

Coun Andy Gascoyne and Coun Arnie Hankin relaxing at the event. Picture: Ashfield CouncilCoun Andy Gascoyne and Coun Arnie Hankin relaxing at the event. Picture: Ashfield Council
