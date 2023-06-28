Photos: Hundreds flock to see historic vehicles on display at Mansfield's classic car show

The ignition was turned on for another classic car show at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield at the weekend.

Hundreds flocked to the park as the sun beamed down on Sunday, June 25, for a show that combined vintage vehicles with good old-fashioned family entertainment.

The free event was compered by Acacia Radio, while live music came from Blidworth Brass Band, Beatles tribute band The Fab Two and singer Danny Draycott.

Children’s entertainer Rapide was also there to show off his circus act and magic tricks, while several charities pitched up displays.

Among the 130 classic vehicles on display was Bessie, the quirky car first driven by Jon Pertwee, the third Dr Who, back in 1970.

The selection also featured a 1910 Austin and an old Greene King Brewery lorry dating back to the 1950s.

Meanwhile, more than 20 stallholders included the Mansfield-based Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, which invited visitors to don a virtual reality headset to find out what it was like to go down a pit, and Hucknall Flying Club with its model aeroplanes.

Chief organiser Pete Draycott said the day was a great success.

He said: “Fabulous weather, great food, a variety of stalls and a brilliant display of vehicles enjoyed by all.”

