A popular attraction at this year's show was Bessie, the quirky car that appeared in several episodes of 'Dr Who' from 1970 to 1993.

Photos: Hundreds flock to see historic vehicles on display at Mansfield's classic car show

The ignition was turned on for another classic car show at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield at the weekend.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST

Hundreds flocked to the park as the sun beamed down on Sunday, June 25, for a show that combined vintage vehicles with good old-fashioned family entertainment.

The free event was compered by Acacia Radio, while live music came from Blidworth Brass Band, Beatles tribute band The Fab Two and singer Danny Draycott.

Children’s entertainer Rapide was also there to show off his circus act and magic tricks, while several charities pitched up displays.

Among the 130 classic vehicles on display was Bessie, the quirky car first driven by Jon Pertwee, the third Dr Who, back in 1970.

The selection also featured a 1910 Austin and an old Greene King Brewery lorry dating back to the 1950s.

Meanwhile, more than 20 stallholders included the Mansfield-based Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, which invited visitors to don a virtual reality headset to find out what it was like to go down a pit, and Hucknall Flying Club with its model aeroplanes.

Chief organiser Pete Draycott said the day was a great success.

He said: “Fabulous weather, great food, a variety of stalls and a brilliant display of vehicles enjoyed by all.”

Hundreds turned up to the annual event at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield.

1. Classic car show

Hundreds turned up to the annual event at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield. Photo: Pete Draycott

The show featured an old Greene King Brewery lorry dating back to the 1950s.

2. Classic car show

The show featured an old Greene King Brewery lorry dating back to the 1950s. Photo: Tony McLean

More than 130 vehicles were on display, with the oldest dating back to 1910.

3. Classic car show

More than 130 vehicles were on display, with the oldest dating back to 1910. Photo: Tony McLean

The American cars were very popular with visitors.

4. Classic car show

The American cars were very popular with visitors. Photo: Tony McLean

