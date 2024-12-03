Many Chad readers have reported choosing to do their Christmas shopping out of Mansfield this year – as the council reaffirms its commitment to regeneration following growing town centre concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many residents of Mansfield have reported that they are choosing to do their Christmas shopping out of town this year.

Their decision stems from what readers allege to be a “lack of variety, concerns with antisocial behaviour, and rising business costs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to growing concerns, Mansfield Council has reaffirmed its commitment to support the town.

Mansfield Old Town Hall, Market Place.

This includes speaking on their plan for shops and regeneration, addressing issues of antisocial behaviour, and clarifying the concerns regarding business rates.

This story follows a previous engagement post by Chad, where he asked readers about their favorite Christmas shopping spots in Mansfield on www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad.

In comments, many readers said they no longer shop in the town centre and prefer to travel to Nottingham, Chesterfield, and Sheffield for their shopping needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers also expressed their “dissatisfaction” with Mansfield’s offerings, citing a lack of “decent shops” being the reason for their boycott.

Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

As many people finish their Christmas shopping or just begin, your Chad wanted to engage with the community to discover where readers are shopping this year and why.

Explaining why she chooses not to shop in Mansfield, Emma Wright, in a comment on Facebook, said: “There aren’t any decent shops in Mansfield.

“It’s really sad. Used to love the buzz and the atmosphere when Christmas shopping. It’s absolutely rubbish now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Mulligan felt a new start was needed for the town. She said: “Mansfield needs a indoor market and new shopping centre.

Shoppers in 1961-62 at Mansfield Handley Arcade.

“Knock it down and start again from the beginning. The shops and night life are shocking compared to 20 years ago.”

Many residents expressed nostalgia for Christmases past, feeling uninspired by the town centre.

Emma Birkin said: “I loved late night Christmas shopping on a Thursday with my dad as a kid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing worth going for now. I think I’ve been twice this year and that was only because I wanted something specific from Primark.”

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, a cosy community Christmas market was held in Mansfield, located in the memorial garden on Queen Street behind the Old Town Hall.

Some residents mentioned that they still enjoy visiting big brands like Primark, Smyths Toys, Boots, B&M, WHSmiths and M&S.

Additionally, independent shops such as The Glazey Place and The Little Lotion Company were highlighted as reasons to visit the town.

Michelle Swain said: “Every town is the same. Mansfield does have some good little shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Times change, but I am just grateful we do have our little town.”

Dozens of readers blamed “high shop rents and increasing business taxes” for deterring both current and potential shop owners.

But Shaun Cutts suggested that shoppers are equally to blame for the decline, explaining that internet shopping and supermarkets may have affected the town's football.

A Christmas light switch-on event in Mansfield town centre - 2018.

A spokesperson from Mansfield Council reaffirmed the council’s commitment to regeneration of the town centre, in response to concerns raised by Chad readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We welcome the opportunity to respond to this important discussion about the challenges facing Mansfield town centre and to share what the council is doing, with its partners, to create a vibrant and appealing town centre for residents and visitors alike.

“Mansfield town centre, like many other places is experiencing a number of trends, including the changing dynamic of retail and the challenge of online shopping and of course, the recovery from the pandemic.

“Many of the challenges facing the town are not therefore at the gift of the council to address directly, but we can influence change by attempting to support private sector solutions and investment and bring a greater confidence in the town.”

Shops and regeneration

A council spokesperson said: “We recognise there are going to have to be evolved changes in the way Mansfield town centre is used in the coming decade and what it offers to visitors, workers, shoppers, and what is likely to be an increased number of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have our Town Centre Masterplan, which we are actively working towards to bring about change in the town centre and beyond.

“We are also committed to investing in our town centre to help with regeneration, and our commitment to this is shown through the projects we are leading the way.

“This includes the £16.5m revitalisation of the White Hart Street area and a further multi-million-pound investment being spent to transform the former Beales into a multi-agency hub.

“The council continues to promote and encourage new and existing traders to stand on Mansfield Market to ensure it remains a valued feature of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the winter months, the Kipper Season initiative will continue, providing stall holders with reduced rent and one week free each month.

“Stalls are just £11 a day, and this includes free parking and waste cleared at the end of each day.

“New traders can also stand for free in the first three months and then take advantage of discounted rates for the remainder of the year.

“There are reasons to be optimistic.

“In the 2018/19, footfall was at 6.4M and declining before the pandemic hit. In 2020/21, given all the restrictions, it fell to just under 3M.

“Steadily, since then, footfall has recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last full year to date of the 2023/24 records footfall of 5.9M, better than the last pre-pandemic level.

“This is a welcome response by the Mansfield public, and the council appreciates the good energies from local retailers.”

Antisocial behaviour

Speaking on antisocial behaviour, a council spokesperson said: “We are committed to the Community Safety Partnership and other agencies to ensure that Mansfield is a safe and welcoming town.

“We work closely with Nottinghamshire Police, local businesses, and community groups to implement measures that enhance safety, such as increased patrols, CCTV improvements, and outreach initiatives aimed at tackling root causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A recent example of this work in practice is the youth intervention scheme targeting young people congregating in the town centre.

“It is being provided by Switch Up, which already provides youth mentoring and intervention services in the district, and more than 200 young people have engaged with the team since its inception.

“Also, as part of Safer Streets 5, a Nottinghamshire Police Crime and Commissioner funded project focused on the town centre, new CCTV and safe points have been installed, as well as St. Johns Ambulance providing their services during weekends to hand out water and offer first aid to members of the public.

“There has also been a refresh of the Ask for Angela campaign as well as spiking prevention items handed out to key venues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competing destinations

Responding to residents shopping outside of town, a council spokesperson said: “Larger cities like Nottingham and Sheffield will always offer alternative attractions due to their size and location.

“We believe Mansfield provides a unique identity as a local hub for shopping, leisure, and community events.

“Recent successes, such as our ambitious event programme for 2024, which has seen thousands of visitors, both in district and out, come to Mansfield to enjoy and take part.

“Examples include Light Night, Luminarium, Party on the Market, and Mansfield Carnival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business costs

Commenting on business cost concerns, a council spokesperson said: “We understand the pressures faced by businesses and continue to work with the sector through our established partnerships, such as Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network and the Place Board.

“We continue to offer business grants, support, and guidance thanks to UK Shared Prosperity Funding from the government.

“Mansfield BID has also played a pivotal role in supporting local town centre businesses, this being demonstrated with their recent renewal ballot win with a resounding victory to continue the organisation.

“Working closely with the Place Board and its partners, the council is looking to progress its work on creating the right conditions for commercial investment and is looking forward to the opportunities being made available via new initiatives such as the Long-Term Plan for Towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenges referenced tally with previous consultations undertaken by the council and by the Place Board and are front and central to our collective ambitions.

“We remain committed to working together with partners to tackle challenges and create opportunities for everyone.”