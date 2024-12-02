Photos: 'Ocean City' takeaway in Rainworth delivers flavours from distant shores

Ocean City, situated at 240 Southwell Road East, delivers flavours from distant shores – whether you're yearning for the comforting warmth of Chinese classics, the refined elegance of Japanese cuisine, or the bold and zesty flavours of Thai dishes, this eatery has it all.
The business is open six days a week, with more details at: www.theoceancity.co.uk
Owner Chris Zongnan Xie said: “This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible team, whose hard work and dedication have truly shone through.
“From ensuring every dish tastes as good as it looks, to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness inside and out, they’ve put in extraordinary effort every step of the way.”
Here's a look inside the takeaway, as Ocean City celebrates one year in the community...
