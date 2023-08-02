Council launches new website to showcase road repairs across Nottinghamshire

The site allows residents and road users to search across the county to find where resurfacing and patching schemes have taken place.

It shows details of the works and, in most cases, an image of the completed works.

Residents can visit the site at nottshighways.co.uk – entering their area, postcode or street address to see what works are planned or being completed in their area.

Resurfacing work on Nottingham Road in Mansfield is one of the projects being showcased on the new website. Photo: Google

More than 650 improvements, delivered since spring 2022 by Via East Midlands on behalf of the council, are featured, including full resurfacing works, the ongoing programme of mechanised patching and other improvements such as microasphalt works.

The site, which is also accessible through the MyNOTTS App, is updated weekly.

Residents and road users can leave feedback on specific improvements, with users given an option to complete a short survey about the works.

Future planned developments include allowing residents to see where future works are planned.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “We’re pleased to launch this and hope residents and road users find it useful.

“The new site shows more than 650 locations in Nottinghamshire where we’ve made road surface improvements in the last 18 months and it’s a number we’re adding to every day.