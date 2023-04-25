He said the money will help to improve road standards for drivers, saving them money on repairs, and making it easier to get to work and see family.

The Government are investing £200m to fix 4m potholes across England, building on the £2.7 billion of highways maintenance funding, already committed between tax years 2022-25.

New analysis shows Conservative-run councils repaired three times as many potholes on average as Labour-run councils did in the last year. This funding will ensure councils can continue to deliver this quality service for drivers across the country.

Coun Ben Bradley.

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “People in Mansfield deserve good quality roads in order to travel around, seeing their family and friends and travelling to work in a safe way.

“Highways and the state of Nottinghamshire’s roads was the major issue in the local elections back in 2021. That’s why at a county level we did a full review into how we maintain our roads and totally overhauled our highway maintenance system.

“Any amount of extra money is welcome to help us combat potholes and I would like to thank government for providing just more than £3m extra in funding to our highways team.

“I know this funding will not only improve the quality of people’s journeys in Mansfield but will also make Nottinghamshire’s roads safer for everyone who uses them.”