Coroner finds mould could have contributed to death of Mansfield woman

Mould “could have” contributed to the death of Mansfield council tenant Jane Bennett who died from lung disease, a coroner has concluded.

In October 2022, Jane Bennett moved into her council bungalow on Eather Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, and complained about severe mould.

In early April 2023, Mrs Bennett was diagnosed with interstitial pneumonitis, a lung disease that worsened over time, leading to frequent hospital visits.

By late May, Mrs Bennett was in intensive care where she died on June 8, 2023, at age 52.

Mansfield Civic Centre, Chesterfield Road.

An inquest on Friday, June 21, at Nottingham Council House, as reported by Nottinghamshire Live, found that Mrs Bennett identified severe mould in her property that was “fluffy and looked like a carpet”.

Nottinghamshire Live’s report on the inquest outlined coroner Elizabeth Didcock's conclusion that mould “could have been” one of the factors in Mrs Bennett's condition, but she stated there was not enough evidence to determine mould as a probable cause.

The coroner said that the required standard of proof to identify the cause of the council tenant’s death had “not been reached”, despite “exploring all possible causes”. Mrs Bennett's history of vaping was listed as a possible factor.

Nottinghamshire Live reported that coroner Didcock found “no issues of care” and that “all was done that could have been done”.

However, in an unusual move last November, a report titled Prevention Of Future Deaths was issued by coroner Neema Sharma following Mrs Bennett’s death.

Coroner Sharma said: “In the view of history and autopsy findings in my opinion death was due to acute infective exacerbation of interstitial lung disease. Mould in her house could have contributed for the development of interstitial lung disease.”

Coroner Sharma, concerned about the potential “death risk” asked for council properties in Mansfield to be inspected to ensure any potential risk was minimised effectively.

When approached by your Chad, Jill Finnesey, assistant director of housing at Mansfield Council, said: “We continue to be deeply saddened by the death of Mrs Bennett and extend our sincere condolences to her family.

“Following the narrative verdict by the coroner on June 21, the council seeks to emphasise the following statement made during her conclusion: There was no evidence to support the claim that mould was the primary cause of Mrs Bennett’s death due to acute interstitial pneumonitis.

“The coroner emphasised that she did not have any issues with the council’s handling of Mrs Bennett’s case.

“This was based on the evidence from a mould expert and fungal tests by the hospital and pathologist – all were negative.

“On the balance of probability, the coroner said neither medication, vaping, or mould were probable causes and were instead possible causes that together can’t be completely ruled out.

“The coroner welcomed our response to the prevention of future deaths report as well as other measures we had put in place, including inspections of neighbouring properties.

“In this case, the council was diligent and proactive in carrying out appropriate works on Mrs Bennett’s property during her short tenancy to help minimise any risk to her health and wellbeing.

“The council takes its role as landlord and tenant health and wellbeing very seriously.