Coroner says mould in Mansfield woman's council house 'could have contributed' to her death
Jane Bennett died on June, 8, 2023 at King’s Mill Hospital as a result of acute exacerbation of non-specific interstitial pneumonitis.
An inquest hearing into Jane’s death highlighted that “mould in her house could have contributed” for the development of interstitial lung disease.
Jane, who identified ‘severe mould’ in her property, lived in a house provided by Mansfield Council from October 2022 until her final admission to King’s Mill hospital in late May 2023.
The 52-year-old had a diagnosis of “interstitial pneumonitis” made on a CT scan in April of this year, followed by frequent admissions to hospital with worsening breathing problems
According to the report, Jane was then admitted to ITU for the second time on Mary 28, 2023 with type one respiratory failure requiring high flow nasal oxygen, high doses of steroids, antifungals and antibiotics throughout her admission. However, Jane sadly failed to respond to the treatment and she died on June 8, 2023.
The exact cause of her interstitial pneumonitis is not clear, but both the pathologist and the respiratory consultant, in his report to the coroner, are clear that the mould may be “causal or contributory” to her death.
Coroner Neema Sharma has now written to the Head of Housing at Mansfield District Council, stating “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. I am concerned that mould in Mrs. Bennett’s property and other properties in that area owned and maintained by Mansfield Council may pose a risk that future deaths could occur.
“I ask for the aforesaid properties to be inspected for mould and action be taken to ensure any further exposure to mould by any tenant is minimised.”
Mansfield Council must respond to the report by January 19, 2024. Jill Finnesey, the head of housing at Mansfield Council, said: “Given that this is an ongoing matter and out of respect for the deceased and their family, we do not feel it is appropriate to respond further at the moment. We are, of course, liaising direct with the coroner.”