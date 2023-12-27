Coroner says mould in Mansfield woman's council house 'could have contributed' to her death

Mould in the Mansfield council house home of a 52-year-old woman could have contributed to her death, an inquest has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jane Bennett died on June, 8, 2023 at King’s Mill Hospital as a result of acute exacerbation of non-specific interstitial pneumonitis.

An inquest hearing into Jane’s death highlighted that “mould in her house could have contributed” for the development of interstitial lung disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane, who identified ‘severe mould’ in her property, lived in a house provided by Mansfield Council from October 2022 until her final admission to King’s Mill hospital in late May 2023.

Mansfield District Council offices at the Civic Centre

The 52-year-old had a diagnosis of “interstitial pneumonitis” made on a CT scan in April of this year, followed by frequent admissions to hospital with worsening breathing problems

According to the report, Jane was then admitted to ITU for the second time on Mary 28, 2023 with type one respiratory failure requiring high flow nasal oxygen, high doses of steroids, antifungals and antibiotics throughout her admission. However, Jane sadly failed to respond to the treatment and she died on June 8, 2023.

The exact cause of her interstitial pneumonitis is not clear, but both the pathologist and the respiratory consultant, in his report to the coroner, are clear that the mould may be “causal or contributory” to her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Neema Sharma has now written to the Head of Housing at Mansfield District Council, stating “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. I am concerned that mould in Mrs. Bennett’s property and other properties in that area owned and maintained by Mansfield Council may pose a risk that future deaths could occur.

“I ask for the aforesaid properties to be inspected for mould and action be taken to ensure any further exposure to mould by any tenant is minimised.”