Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall and Bassetlaw

By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Jun 2024, 16:55 BST
Here are some of the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court. up to may 22

Victoria Aldridge, 50, of Lower Pasture, Finningley, Doncaster, admitted: causing unnecessary suffering to a child. She received a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Nathan Haywood, 35, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £123 withe £85 costs and a £49 surcharge.

George Richards, 23, of Westwood Road, Calow, Chesterfield, admitted: theft from a shop and obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Richard Brandon, 49, of Mulberry Grove, Hucknall, admitted: theft of pedal cycle. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Cameron Hawkes, 24, of Norwell Court, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He was fined £120 with £200 compensation and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

Michael Trotter, 45, of Fir Close, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, cocaine. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 18 months. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Calum Jackson, 41, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Jacob Lowe, 31, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, cocaine. He was banned for 12 months. He was fined £380 with £85 costs and a £152 surcharge.

Paul Marriott, 45, of Abbey Road, Edwinstowe, admitted: fail to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register. He received a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years, with 20 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.