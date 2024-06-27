Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court. up to may 22

Victoria Aldridge, 50, of Lower Pasture, Finningley, Doncaster, admitted: causing unnecessary suffering to a child. She received a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Nathan Haywood, 35, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £123 withe £85 costs and a £49 surcharge.

George Richards, 23, of Westwood Road, Calow, Chesterfield, admitted: theft from a shop and obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Richard Brandon, 49, of Mulberry Grove, Hucknall, admitted: theft of pedal cycle. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Cameron Hawkes, 24, of Norwell Court, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He was fined £120 with £200 compensation and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

Michael Trotter, 45, of Fir Close, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, cocaine. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 18 months. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Calum Jackson, 41, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Jacob Lowe, 31, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, cocaine. He was banned for 12 months. He was fined £380 with £85 costs and a £152 surcharge.