‘Coronation’ street contest for Warsop residents

Warsop Council are running a best decorated street contest to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read

With the coronation of King Charles III two weeks away, Warsop Council has launched the contest to find the best decorated street in the parish.

To enter, residents can email photos to assistant town clerk Gemma Blagg at [email protected], along with their street name.

The contest will run from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8. Photos must be submitted no later than Tuesday, May 9.

Volunteers, known as Warsop Poppy Gang, are behind the Royal display on Warsop Carrs.
Volunteers, known as Warsop Poppy Gang, are behind the Royal display on Warsop Carrs.
Gemma said: “If you see a street in Warsop that you would like to nominate then simply email photos to us.

“If you have any questions, please contact Warsop Parish Council office at Warsop Town Hall.”

Photos: Warsop community group unveils coronation display

Gemma said residents can nominate their own street – as well as other streets – by simply submitting photos, along with the street name of the nominated area.

The winning street will be announced at the next Warsop Parish Council meeting on Monday, May 15.

Alongside the street contest, residents are invited to participate in a Royal Quiz, which includes 15 themed questions.

Quiz sheets must be collected before Friday, May 5, from either Warsop Town Hall, Co-op on Warsop’s High Street, the Methodist Church on Clumber Street, or The Plough Inn, Church Street.

Residents then must solve the riddle on the sheet to find the location of the next question.

The interactive quiz will serve as a hunt for all the family, with questions located across the Parish.

More details about Warsop’s ‘Royal’ events can be found at warsopparishcouncil.co.uk/latest-news

