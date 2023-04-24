Photos: Warsop community group unveils coronation display
A group of volunteers from Warsop have unveiled their latest display, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.
The volunteers, known as Warsop Poppy Gang, are “thrilled” by the “positive” reaction to their display ahead of the historic event on Saturday, May 6.
Susan Dennis, one of the main organisers, works alongside volunteers and members to deliver displays such as this latest instalment for the community.
She said: “We've had lots of positive comments on Facebook from locals. I wonder how many have spotted our late Queen, walking away from them?”
Recent displays include an annual Remembrance display and a series of street designs last year, marking Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th Jubilee celebrations.
Here are some pictures of the newly unveiled display, with Royal figures and flags featured on some of Warsop’s landmarks.