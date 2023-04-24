News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Warsop community group unveils coronation display

A group of volunteers from Warsop have unveiled their latest display, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

The volunteers, known as Warsop Poppy Gang, are “thrilled” by the “positive” reaction to their display ahead of the historic event on Saturday, May 6.

Susan Dennis, one of the main organisers, works alongside volunteers and members to deliver displays such as this latest instalment for the community.

She said: “We've had lots of positive comments on Facebook from locals. I wonder how many have spotted our late Queen, walking away from them?”

Recent displays include an annual Remembrance display and a series of street designs last year, marking Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th Jubilee celebrations.

Here are some pictures of the newly unveiled display, with Royal figures and flags featured on some of Warsop’s landmarks.

A Royal cut-out stands on the Warsop Town Hall balcony, Church Street. CR stands for 'Charles Rex', with Rex being the Latin word for King.

1. Warsop Town Hall

A Royal cut-out stands on the Warsop Town Hall balcony, Church Street. CR stands for 'Charles Rex', with Rex being the Latin word for King. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Royal guards and flags line the path up to St Peter & St Paul's Church.

2. Unveiled display

Royal guards and flags line the path up to St Peter & St Paul's Church. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Royal cut-outs include King Charles III and Queen Camilla, surrounded by CR crowns and Royal guards.

3. King Charles III

Royal cut-outs include King Charles III and Queen Camilla, surrounded by CR crowns and Royal guards. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Volunteers also erected an outline of the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside Paddington Bear on the church grounds.

4. Queen Elizabeth II

Volunteers also erected an outline of the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside Paddington Bear on the church grounds. Photo: Susan MacWilliam Dennis

