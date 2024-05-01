Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald's has announced plans to open a new restaurant at a prominent location in Kirkby, off Lane End.

A public consultation has been launched and will be open until May 13 as residents are encouraged to share their views on the proposed plans before they are officially submitted to Ashfield Council for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the new restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating, 38 on-site parking spaces (including 2 accessible spaces), 2 EV charging spaces, and a cycle storage facility.

A public consultation has launched for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Kirkby opposite the train station.

McDonald’s has more than 1,270 restaurants in the UK and employs more than 120,000 people who work together to combine great tasting food, made from high quality ingredients with service that our customers know and trust.

There are currently 1,433 McDonald's locations in the UK as of April 02, 2024.

Nottingham city has 11 McDonald's restaurants the UK, with restaurants in Sutton, Mansfield and Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby restaurants for the franchise include Priestsic Road, Forest Street, and Kings Mill Road East, Sutton.

Ben Spratt, senior acquisitions surveyor, said: “We are excited by this opportunity to transform a vacant site into a new, modern McDonald's restaurant, helping to enhance food choices for residents.

“The creation of a new restaurant will also deliver significant job opportunities for local people and provide welcomed investment into Kirkby-in-Ashfield's economy.

“We are committed to working closely with the local community ahead of submitting a planning application to Ashfield District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would therefore encourage local people with an interest in the scheme to take part in our public consultation and share their views about our proposals with us directly.”

Local people can have their say online at: https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/kirkby-in-ashfield/ via the online feedback form.

These plans are expected to bring in a considerable economic boost to the local area, creating up to 120 new job opportunities for both full-time and part-time positions.

Additionally, they are estimated to generate around £45,000 in business rates annually, which can be used by Ashfield Council to fund essential services.