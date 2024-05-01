Sex offenders register for man who assaulted woman at King’s Mill Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwrzyn Berski greeted his victim with the words, "Hello sweetheart, you are so beautiful," before running his hand down her back and touching her bottom, said Alexis Mercer, prosecuting.

The court heard he was escorted from the hospital by security on February 2, and his victim was caused "great distress”.

Berski, aged 45, of Sydney Gardens, Newark, denied doing anything wrong when he was interviewed by police, but admitted sexual assault before magistrates in Mansfield on Tuesday.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Berski had been drinking with friends in Mansfield when he fell over and banged his head, said probation officer Greg Rowe.

He was treated at the hospital and went home before drinking more vodka and returning to commit the assault.

"He woke up in police custody," said Mr Rowe. "He can't explain his behaviour. He is assessed as a risk to hospital staff.

“Since this happened he has been struggling to sleep and has been shaken up by what happened. He has struggled to accept this is something he has done.

“He didn’t make any attempt to minimise what happened or dismiss the impact on the victim.

"He says that he is happy in his relationship and can’t think why he would make sexual advances.”

The court heard Berski, who has one previous conviction, continues to drink on a daily basis and admitted having a problem with alcohol following the end of a relationship 15 years ago.

“Once a week he will drink quarter of a litre of vodka in addition to the two to four pints of strong lager he drinks every day,” said Mr Rowe.

The presiding magistrate told him: "This sexual assault is serious enough for a 12 month community order with several requirements: a three-month alcohol treatment requirement, ten rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

“If you breach any of these requirements you can be brought back to court and re-sentenced. And this can include going to custody.”