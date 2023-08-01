Construction within weeks for new £5m Ashfield planetarium and discovery centre

Ashfield Council has confirmed final contracts for the £5 million centre, off Coxmoor Road, Sutton, have been signed and the project can begin.

The Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society has been working with the authority, with the facilities to be based at its existing Sherwood Observatory.

The scheme was granted planning permission in March and will involve refurbishing an existing underground Victorian reservoir.

An artist's impression of the new planetarium building. (Photo by: Sherwood Observatory)

A planetarium will be built above it and will include an education facility for science, technology, engineering and maths subjects. It is also hoped to become a regional tourism hub for school groups and space fanatics.

Now the council has confirmed construction will begin in the coming weeks on the “exciting” project.

Coun Matt Relf, lead member for economic regeneration, told the latest council cabinet meeting: “This is going to be a regional centre of excellence.

“It will be teaching and inspiring kids and adults in STEM subjects, of which the observatory already does brilliant outreach work with schools.

The Victorian Subterranean Reservoir underneath Sherwood Observatory. "(Photo by: Ashfield Council)

“This is going to be able to supercharge that and also be a great tourist destination.

“We have just had the email from the planetarium project manager to say the construction contracts are now signed. Construction will now be starting at the end of August and we will be seeing the diggers out on the ground, which is great to see.”

Once complete, the brick-structured underground Victorian reservoir will be refurbished and turned into a major tourism hub including an exhibition hall with classrooms, meeting rooms and conference rooms above.

The planetarium, which will be 10 metres wide, will sit on the reservoir’s roof and could accommodate 60 people per show.

The upgraded reservoir and planetarium will adjoin the existing Sherwood Observatory, which has operated in the area since 1986.

The plans come as part of the authority’s £62.6m Towns Fund pot secured from the Government in 2021, with £2m allocated for the project. A further £3.1m was provided through the Levelling Up Fund in January 2023.

Coun Rachel Madden, council cabinet member for finance, added: “I’m really looking forward to the completion of this project.

“If anyone hasn’t already been to one of their outreach days, go. They are very good at explaining it at all levels, whether you’re a novice or a bit of a space nut like me.”

During the meeting, Coun Relf also provided updates on other projects from the council’s investment pots

This included the new Maker Space and business hub at the former Department for Work and Pensions building on High Pavement, Sutton. It will act as a new site for business and innovation, offering modern spaces and a community workshop facility.

Coun Relf said construction, which is under way, is expected to conclude in November, with the hub is scheduled to open in early 2024.