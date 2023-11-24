Community support for Pleasley residents affected by flooding
Pleasley Village was flooded on Friday, October 20, as Storm Babet touched down in the area, affecting 13 homes and five businesses.
Following the flooding, a mass appeal was launched by residents to help those affected get back into their homes and businesses.
Coun Sharron Hartshorn, serving Pleasley Ward on Mansfield Council, thanked the community for their continued support.
This week, the councillor also met with Severn Trent in Pleasley Village, to discuss future flood elevation schemes for the village to alleviate flooding impact in the future.
There are also a range of fundraising events planned to support the appeal, with donation points across the community.
Contact Sharron on 07521 760569 for more information about how to get involved and make a donation.
Mansfield Council is also administering a package of support for people in the district who suffered flooding in their homes and businesses.
This includes a community recovery grant of £500 per household, a 100% council tax discount and a 100% business rates relief.
The funding is available to anyone whose property suffered internal flood damage, or for people who were not able to live in their property for more than 48 hours as a direct result of Storm Babet in October.
Residents and businesses can apply for this support by visiting the council's flood support page and completing the online form.
Help and support can be issued by the council's customer services team on 01623 463463.