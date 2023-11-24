32 cracking pictures which show a bygone era of Mansfield and Ashfield in the 1970's and 80's
Our latest retro gallery once again throws the spotlight on life around Mansfield and Ashfield during a golden era of life.
The gallery features kids battling it out in an egg and spoon race and Brownies on parade in Blidworth in 1971.
We also have a group of Kirkby schoolchildren performing in a Christmas nativity play in 1970.
There’s farmers going about their work in Blidworth in 1970 and footballers enjoying a post game drink in Kirkby over 50 years ago.
