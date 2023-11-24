News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
These Bilsthorpe schoolchildren enjoy an egg and spoon race in 1971.These Bilsthorpe schoolchildren enjoy an egg and spoon race in 1971.
These Bilsthorpe schoolchildren enjoy an egg and spoon race in 1971.

32 cracking pictures which show a bygone era of Mansfield and Ashfield in the 1970's and 80's

Our latest retro gallery once again throws the spotlight on life around Mansfield and Ashfield during a golden era of life.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

The gallery features kids battling it out in an egg and spoon race and Brownies on parade in Blidworth in 1971.

We also have a group of Kirkby schoolchildren performing in a Christmas nativity play in 1970.

There’s farmers going about their work in Blidworth in 1970 and footballers enjoying a post game drink in Kirkby over 50 years ago.

If you like these pictures, you can view plenty more from our area in the 70’s and 80’s here.

These Blidworth Brownies enjoy a parade in 1972.

1. All smiles

These Blidworth Brownies enjoy a parade in 1972. Photo: jpimedia

Photo Sales
Getting to grips with a big duck in Kirkby in 1970

2. Kirkby

Getting to grips with a big duck in Kirkby in 1970 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This trio take a breather during an event in Mansfield in 1989.

3. Mansfield

This trio take a breather during an event in Mansfield in 1989. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Kirkby shoolchildren enjoy performing a nativity play in 1970.

4. Nativity play

Kirkby shoolchildren enjoy performing a nativity play in 1970. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield