A community group in Oak Tree is hosting a Christmas fair for all residents following a “successful” summer event.

The group will host a Christmas fair at Oak Tree Primary School sport hall on Saturday, December 2, noon-3pm.

Toni Bedford, a member of the resident-led group, said: “Come along and join in the festivities. Everyone is welcome.”

Hot food and drinks will be available, along with a visiting Santa for photo opportunities.

Santa will be present at the Oak Tree event.

A series of stalls will be present, from small businesses to community groups – selling handmade items, Christmas gifts, and tombola tickets.

“Let’s make our community great again”, Toni added.

Toni said all residents – far and wide – are “more than welcome” to join in with the festive fun.

Activities include the children's centre ‘make your own lantern’ crafts, followed by a Christmas carol lantern walk.

The warm and welcome group also hosted a “successful” event over summer and hope the Christmas fair will be just as popular.

The community group consists of parent volunteers involved in weekly sessions and regular event-planning, with a focus on bringing more activities and opportunities to families in the Oak Tree area.

Speaking on the “success” of the summer fair, Toni said: “We were so humbled with the amount of people that turned out to join in with the activities from far and wide.

“The weather [rain] never held us back and luckily it cleared up enough for all to enjoy the activities there.”