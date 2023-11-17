Community group 'welcomes all' to festive Oak Tree Christmas fair
The group will host a Christmas fair at Oak Tree Primary School sport hall on Saturday, December 2, noon-3pm.
Toni Bedford, a member of the resident-led group, said: “Come along and join in the festivities. Everyone is welcome.”
Hot food and drinks will be available, along with a visiting Santa for photo opportunities.
A series of stalls will be present, from small businesses to community groups – selling handmade items, Christmas gifts, and tombola tickets.
“Let’s make our community great again”, Toni added.
Toni said all residents – far and wide – are “more than welcome” to join in with the festive fun.
Activities include the children's centre ‘make your own lantern’ crafts, followed by a Christmas carol lantern walk.
The warm and welcome group also hosted a “successful” event over summer and hope the Christmas fair will be just as popular.
The community group consists of parent volunteers involved in weekly sessions and regular event-planning, with a focus on bringing more activities and opportunities to families in the Oak Tree area.
Speaking on the “success” of the summer fair, Toni said: “We were so humbled with the amount of people that turned out to join in with the activities from far and wide.
“The weather [rain] never held us back and luckily it cleared up enough for all to enjoy the activities there.”
Toni thanked everyone for their continued support with the group’s community events and “generous” donations to make them possible.