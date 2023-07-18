News you can trust since 1952
Even the weather did not put a stop to the summer fair.

Pictures: Oak Tree residents give a 'warm welcome' to summer fair

Hundreds of people flocked from “far and wide” to a Mansfield school to enjoy its summer fair with child-friendly attractions and family fun activities.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

The summer fair at Oak Tree Primary School field was a massive “success” according to organisers and visitors.

It was organised by a group of parents who run the Warm Welcome group in the nearby Oak Tree Children’s Centre every Friday – and they “praised” all involved, and thanked those who attended the event.

The group – who run weekly sessions, consists of parent volunteers in the area – hosted the fair at Oak Tree primary school on Jubilee Way.

Toni Bedford, of the group, said: “We are so humbled with the amount of people that turned out to join in with the activities from far and wide.

“The weather never held us back an luckily it cleared up enough for all to enjoy the activities there.

“We'd also like to thank Coun Paul Henshaw for his very generous donation.”

Mansfield Council's health and wellbeing team were also on hand to offer support.

Miss Bedford said: “We're hoping this event will become an annual event for all to enjoy.”

The event was arranged in memory of late councillor Vaughan Hopewell, as Mr Hopewell had organised popular events in previous years.

And Miss Bedford gave a “special thanks” to fellow organisers Sian Bloom Johnson, Leanne Jones, Vanessa Nutter and Claire Stevenson.

