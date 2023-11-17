News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Police shut down two cannabis factories in Mansfield and Kirkby

Police have put two cannabis factories out of action after raiding homes in Mansfield and Kirkby.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team were tipped off about a possible grow at a property in Central Avenue, Kirkby.

When they arrived at the property at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, November 15, officers found all the curtains closed, a loud noise coming from fans and a heat map showing high temperatures within the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After gaining access, they found plants growing across four rooms inside the address.

Most Popular
Police have put two cannabis factories out of action after raiding homes in Mansfield and Kirkby. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Police have put two cannabis factories out of action after raiding homes in Mansfield and Kirkby. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Police have put two cannabis factories out of action after raiding homes in Mansfield and Kirkby. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

A 34-year-old man who was found inside the property was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.

Officers also discovered a range of equipment used to power the grow and found the electricity supply to the home had been bypassed.

A second raid was carried out on a house in Laurel Avenue, Mansfield, at around 4.15am on Thursday, November 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When officers kicked down the door they found a woman lying on a sofa in the front room.

A total of 105 cannabis plants were discovered growing in various rooms within the property.

Read More
More than half of homes in Mansfield and Ashfield suffer poor energy efficiency

A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “These were both large cannabis grows and I’m pleased neighbourhood and response officers in the two districts have been able to shut them down and destroy the plants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and can also create issues and dangers for people living in our communities.

“Unsuspecting neighbouring families are often put at risk by rival criminal gangs if they target the crop to steal the plants.

“They can also be put at risk of house fires by the dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.”

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “I would urge anyone who believes cannabis is being produced in their neighbourhood to get in touch.

“Your information could be a vital missing piece of the jigsaw which allows us to take positive action.”

All the cannabis seized from the address will be destroyed and the equipment put out of action.