Police have put two cannabis factories out of action after raiding homes in Mansfield and Kirkby.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team were tipped off about a possible grow at a property in Central Avenue, Kirkby.

When they arrived at the property at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, November 15, officers found all the curtains closed, a loud noise coming from fans and a heat map showing high temperatures within the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After gaining access, they found plants growing across four rooms inside the address.

Police have put two cannabis factories out of action after raiding homes in Mansfield and Kirkby. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

A 34-year-old man who was found inside the property was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.

Officers also discovered a range of equipment used to power the grow and found the electricity supply to the home had been bypassed.

A second raid was carried out on a house in Laurel Avenue, Mansfield, at around 4.15am on Thursday, November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers kicked down the door they found a woman lying on a sofa in the front room.

A total of 105 cannabis plants were discovered growing in various rooms within the property.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “These were both large cannabis grows and I’m pleased neighbourhood and response officers in the two districts have been able to shut them down and destroy the plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and can also create issues and dangers for people living in our communities.

“Unsuspecting neighbouring families are often put at risk by rival criminal gangs if they target the crop to steal the plants.

“They can also be put at risk of house fires by the dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.”

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “I would urge anyone who believes cannabis is being produced in their neighbourhood to get in touch.

“Your information could be a vital missing piece of the jigsaw which allows us to take positive action.”