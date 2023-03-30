Community farm near Mansfield has employed nine ex-offenders from payback teams since 2011

Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, is a horticultural-based environmental social enterprise.

The site offers work placement, training and volunteering opportunities for people with long-term issues, working closely with community payback teams from the East Midlands probation service.

Anita Ollerenshaw, manager of Rhubarb Farm, said nine people have been employed so far from the payback team after organisers spotted "skills, great empathy and confidence” from the workers.

Community payback is where ex-offenders work on improving areas in the community as part of their sentences.

Anita said: “People who are completing unpaid work on probation get stuck in with everyday tasks.

“They learn about farming, animal care and we run other workshops too. Such as drama groups and digital arts.”