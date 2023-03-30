News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
4 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
5 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
7 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Community farm near Mansfield has employed nine ex-offenders from payback teams since 2011

Nine ex-offenders have been employed by a community farm near Mansfield – after staff spotted “skills, great empathy and confidence” in the workers.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read

Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, is a horticultural-based environmental social enterprise.

The site offers work placement, training and volunteering opportunities for people with long-term issues, working closely with community payback teams from the East Midlands probation service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anita Ollerenshaw, manager of Rhubarb Farm, said nine people have been employed so far from the payback team after organisers spotted "skills, great empathy and confidence” from the workers.

Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith.
Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith.
Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith.
Most Popular

Community payback is where ex-offenders work on improving areas in the community as part of their sentences.

Read More
Community farm near Mansfield celebrates projects with interactive event
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anita said: “People who are completing unpaid work on probation get stuck in with everyday tasks.

“They learn about farming, animal care and we run other workshops too. Such as drama groups and digital arts.”

The site has employed farm supervisors and support workers from community payback teams since 2011.

MansfieldEast Midlands