Mansfield pupils graduate from DAaRT (Drug, Awareness and Resilience Training) programme

Joanne Evans, business manager, said: “Throughout their time on the course, they have worked with DAaRT officer Mrs Swithenbank to learn all about what is meant by the term ‘protected characteristics’ and how to be knife aware, as well as exploring the risks and consequences of alcohol, solvents, and other different kinds of drugs (both legal and illegal), especially in terms of the effects on our physical and mental health.

"They have also worked hard to develop themselves as young people, through our work around the SKILL decision making model, verbal, and non-verbal communication, being a good citizen and how to have the confidence to say no and deal with peer pressure effectively.

The children wearing the t-shirts they decorated themselves for the DAaRT Graduation

"The graduation was a huge success and the teachers and parents were very proud of the children and all that they achieved.

"They each chose a way that they wanted to represent their learning over the course of the programme, so there were definitions of key terms shared, advice to year five children given, DAaRT reports read our and role plays planned and acted out.

"There were even some very brave children who chose to perform songs, one group who used British Sign Language to perform their song and another who sang 'This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman.