Staton & Cushley, of Crow Hill Drive, already donates monthly to the Lashes charity.

But in the run up to Christmas and into the new year, the company felt it wanted to do more.

Danielle Rawlinson, company director, said: “We are major donors for Lashes which means we donate monthly to them.

Staton & Cushley estate agents delivered free toys and clothes to the Lashes HQ charity shop, from left Emma Wilson, Danielle Rawlinson, Shanelle Marasli, Pippa Graves and Emma Rawlinson.

“We also wanted to extend our help and decided that in the run up to Christmas we were going to collect clothes and toys for the Lashes charity shop.

“We offered our help to collect any unwanted clothes and toys from the local community and delivered 15 bags to the shop in the new year.

“We are going to continue to this amazing charity throughout the year in the best way we can as this is a charity close to our hearts.”

The bags of clothes and toys were handed over to the Lashes HQ shop in Forest Town this month.

Lashes was set up in memory of Clipstone teenager Evie Wilson, who died in 2021

The Lashes Foundation was set up by Emma and Lee Wilson, from Clipstone, in memory of their daughter Evie, who died, aged 13, in July 2021.

The foundation, which has just celebrated its first year, hopes to continue Evie’s legacy, by providing help to anyone in the community who needs it, just as Evie did during her life.

Andy Sumner, foundation chairman, told your Chad: “Evie was such a special young lady who always put others before herself and the foundation is her legacy.

“In our first year, the foundation received 134 grant requests and approved 119, totalling more than £62,000.

“We have supported women fleeing domestic abuse, families dealing with terminal illness and helped improve life for disabled children and adults.

“We’ve donated to food banks and provided mental health support for urgent cases and helped children who have suffered bullying.

“We’ve installed defibrillators and supported youth sports teams and youth organisations who play a vital role in our children’s development and mental health.”