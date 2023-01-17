Mansfield charity shop Lashes HQ to hold a prom dress and suit sale
A charity shop launched in memory of a teenage girl is holding a prom dress and suit sale.
The Lashes Foundation was set up by Emma and Lee Wilson, from Clipstone, in memory of their daughter Evie, who died, aged 13, in July 2021.
The foundation, which has just celebrated its first year, hopes to continue Evie’s legacy, by providing help to anyone in the community who needs it, just as Evie did during her life.
It launched Lashes HQ, a shop selling ‘pre-loved’ goods, on Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, in September 2022.
And a date has now been set for its first prom dress and suit sale.
A store spokeswoman said: “Please, if your son or daughter is looking for their perfect outfit, pop in and take a look.
“We have had the most amazing dresses and suits donated and still got lots more coming in.”
“And please don't forget, If you purchase your dress or suit from us, we have a seamstress Sunnybank Sewing Services who has kindly offered to do all alterations at a fraction of the price you would normally pay.”
The sale is on Monday, February 13, from 4-7pm, and Tuesday, February 14, from 10am-2pm.