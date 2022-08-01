Clipstone pensioner’s disgust with insurance provider amid failure to return belongings from accident

Andrew Allsop, aged 65, claims his insurance provider refused to provide transport home following a car accident, despite having fully comprehensive cover and nine years’ no-claim bonus, although he was later reimbursed his full £370 rail fare, as well as an additional £100 in compensation by Churchill insurance.

However, since the incident, Mr Allsop said his belongings have not been returned.

He said: “It is causing me huge distress and I feel like I have been targeted – whether it’s me personally or because I’m a pensioner and disabled.

Mr Andrew Allsop, pictured at his home in Clipstone.

“I am angry about it. I feel let down and continue to be disgusted with the provider.

“There has been no communication or support whatsoever.

“Thanks to a friend, I was able to collect my belongings but at my own expense.

“I have felt trapped by it all really.

”The crash was not my fault, but left me with bruises and whiplash. I have sought advice but it looks unlikely that I will receive compensation for my injuries.“I want to raise awareness of my negative experience as a pensioner with disabilities under this insurance provider and encourage others to be aware of how they treat paying customers.

”If I can help at least one person, that is all that matters.”

Churchill said Mr Allsop was given incorrect information – and it has compensated him to the tune of £150.

A Churchill spokesman, said: “After reimbursing Mr Allsop for his travel expenses, following an accident in Wales, there remained questions about the return of his personal belongings and trailer.

”As a result of the police arranging for their salvage agent to collect the vehicle, rather than our own agent, we were not in control of the customer’s possessions.

“While the return of the trailer would not have been covered by the customer’s insurance policy, one of our agents mistakenly informed Mr Allsop the salvage agent would return his property.