Andrew Allsop, aged 65, claims his insurance provider refused to provide transport home following a car accident – despite having fully comprehensive cover and nine years’ no-claim bonus.

The accident happened in South Wales after Mr Allsop took a trip to Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, with his cousin Janet Florence, also of Clipstone.

Mr Allsop said: “The police said the accident was bound to happen on that road.

“They took breathalysers, then helped me phone my insurance company as my phone died.”

He said he and Janet did not have enough money between them to get home, leading family members to offer to pick them up and lend money for the return.

However, Mr Allsop said it should have been the responsibility of his insurance provider and he did not want to put his family out.

He said: “I was told by Churchill Insurance I was fully covered for recovery and everything.

Mr Allsop's daughter, Charlotte, shared a photo of the letter. The letter is stamped and signed by the worker.

”I asked how to get home. I was then told to go to the railway station and catch a train, and pay it out of my own pocket.”

He said a member of staff at Haverfordwest Train Station provided him with a letter highlighting his circumstances.

Mr Allsop, who suffered soft tissue damage and whiplash in the collision, praised the police and rail workers for their assistance, but felt his insurance provider was ‘disgusting’ in their treatment of a loyal customer.

Mr Allsop said that he could not get in touch with his provider.

He said: “I am sick to death of disabled people and pensioners being ripped off. It is not fair.”

A Churchill spokesman said: “When the claim was initially reported on June 29, there were concerns about his onward journey home following an incident.

“After the initial conversation, our operators tried to call Mr Allsop back to notify him of his options, but were unable to get through.

“We understand Mr Allsop was able to complete his onward journey by train and paid for his own travel.

