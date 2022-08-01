Mansfield runners invited to Double or Quit for club's charity run

The Double or Quit charity race is an annual event with a tough decision as participants can run, or Nordic Walk, either one or two five-mile laps of the course at Shipley Country Park.

Whatever they do, they have to complete the run within the time limit of two hours and 15 minutes.

The route has changed from previous years, although the infamous Cardiac Hill remains, and all profits from the popular event will go to Prostate Cancer UK.

Runners take on Double or Quit, the challenging event put on by Ilkeston Running Club.

A spokesman for event hosts Ilkeston Running Club said: “This may sound straightforward. However, the route is challenging multi-terrain which includes a long steep climb up Cardiac Hill and a few others to get the blood pumping.

“There are motivational signs to lift the spirits as participants run or walk up the hills and marshals will provide an additional boost in the form of words of encouragement.

“To date, our Double or Quit race has raised £15,500 for worthy causes.”

The event starts at 5pm on Saturday, August 27 and the start and finish is the same for participants in the five and 10-mile course as they complete their distances within the deadline.

There are prizes for the five and 10-mile winning man and woman, veteran man and veteran woman, and every finisher is presented with a medal.