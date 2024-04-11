Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Army Cadets detachment in Clipstone has been through some tough times recently.

Last year, it was at risk of being closed down but was rescued thanks to the support of parents, carers, cadets, and the community.

Colour Sergeant Jodie Carr, the Detachment Commander, expressed her gratitude to everyone who invested in the organisation and provided continuous support.

However, the cadets now face a new challenge. They urgently need funds to repair their minibus, which was damaged in an accident.

The minibus is essential for the cadets to participate in camps and community activities.

Unfortunately, the accident has left the minibus in need of extensive repairs, making it difficult for the cadets to continue their essential experiences.

The Detachment Commander said that the minibus plays a vital part in ensuring they can deliver the best cadet experience possible.

“Ferrying our cadets to and from camp, events, parades, and competitions, as well as carrying our extensive kit and equipment cross-country and training areas – we’re really going to struggle without it,” she said.

To raise funds for the repairs, the detachment is currently selling raffle tickets for various prizes.

The winners will be announced on June 1, and the proceeds will go towards the repairs.

Readers can donate or purchase a raffle ticket by contacting the group by emailing [email protected].

There is also a fundraising page with a target of £1,000 to cover these costs at https://shorturl.at/hDHQ6.