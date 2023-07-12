The group need to raise £8,000 to secure their places on the trip and your help is needed to get them to their target.

The trip has been organised by Major Ian Mason.

He said: “For the some of the cadets who are going it is their first ever trip outside the UK.

Army Cadets helped pack bags at Morrisons in Mansfield to help raise funds for their trip to Cyprus (Photo by Richard J Tempest-Mitchell)

"So, any donation/sponsorship would be greatly appreciated.”

Coun Richard Tempest-Mitchell, councillor for Lindhurst Ward, Mansfield, is among those helping to fundraise and raise awareness of the support needed.

Coun Tempest-Mitchell said: “As the newly appointed 'Armed Forces Champion', I am very keen to support all aspects of how we treat and care for our armed forces, whether that be serving military personnel, retired 'Ex Forces' personnel and indeed the Cadets; Air,Sea/Marine and Army Cadets.

"I am not ex forces, but I have 38 years public service in the police and now teaching.

"I feel strongly that we should absolutely support and be seen to support all in the military family. We must ensure that they all know that they are valued.”

The Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) are due to travel to Camp Troodos in Cyprus on October 21.

Coun Tempest-Mitchell said: “At the weekend the Cadets and I packed bags at Morrisons Mansfield, organised by Donna Pullen, Communities Champion at Morrisons, and we had a lovely day collecting funds.

"Some Cadets started off shy and reluctant to speak to people, but they soon gained their confidence and finished by collecting an outstanding £760.

"A fantastic effort for the cadets. They were also wonderfully supported by adult cadet officers, with Staff Sgt Liam Ellliott, who was always on hand to support, cajole and role up his sleeves, packing bags and assisting customers.

"I strongly support this trip and believe it will open many doors for this contingent and many more to come in future years.”