Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clerkson House is a substantial office building on Clerkson Street, which is close to the town’s railway station and also to St Peter's Retail Park.

The plan, received by Mansfield District Council, is for a change of use from commercial to residential use to turn the three-storey building into 20 one-bedroom apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clerkson House, which spans 11,500 square feet of internal floor space, came up for auction at Nottingham Racecourse at the end of February. Its guide price was set at £395,000-plus but it sold for £350,000.

Clerkson House in Mansfield, which is the subject of a planning application to convert it into 20 flats.

Auction Estates Ltd, who oversaw the sale, advertised the “well presented and prominent” building as “having potential scope for conversion to residential” and “an ideal opportunity for investors”.

The company behind the planning application is the Nottingham-based ALB Group, a privately-owned property investment firm. Acting as agent is Jackson-Crane Architecture, also of Nottingham.

Council officers will now consider the scheme and announce their decision in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other planning applications that have been submitted for the Mansfield area include these:

159 Yorke Street, Mansfield – facade alterations to add a window at the front.

53 Primrose Court, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Land east of Newcastle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – installation of a water-detention basin to prevent flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

66 Leeming Street, Mansfield – installation of an advertisement poster.

Land at the back of Delamere Drive, Mansfield – engineering operations to create a level area and pedestrian access.

11B Sherwood Street, Warsop – prior notification of a change of use on the first floor to create a residential unit.

24 Edmonton Road, Clipstone – two-storey side extension (resubmission and amendment).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – removal of, and/or works to, trees covered by preservation orders.

3 Victory Drive, Forest Town – prior approval for a large home extension.

34 Leeming Street, Mansfield – listed building consent for the installation of a waterproofing system in the basement.

51 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield – two-storey side extensions and internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Newtondale Avenue, Forest Town – two-storey side extension.

Nottingham Road Clinic, 195 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – siting of a mobile MRI scanning unit.

23 Freeby Avenue, Mansfield – two-storey side extension and first-floor rear extension, with a pitched roof to a detached double garage.

12 Chaffinch Close, Mansfield – two-storey and single-storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vacant plot of land to the south of Ransom Wood, north-east of the roundabout at the A6191 and Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield – variation of a condition to approved plans for the erection of a drive-through restaurant and associated parking and landscaping (addition of an electric car charging point).

Unit 13, Portland Retail Park, Midland Way, Mansfield – installation of four illuminated fascia signs and seven non-illuminated fascia signs.

Matlock House, 42 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – conversion of a detached garage into an annexe, ancillary to the existing dwelling house.