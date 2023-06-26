Clipstone band reunite for special gig after 55 years
Another Tyme originally started up in the late 60s and were inspired by the likes of The Beatles, The Small Faces and The Foundations.
The band stopped in the early 1970s after all five members got married, had children and everyday life took over.
But on Thursday, June 22, the clock was turned back again at the Dog & Duck in Clipstone as the original five members – Trevor Oscroft, Tom Brownley, Pete White, Ian Campbell and Nick Hubbard – reunited on stage again and brought back som great memories.
Else Oscroft, bass player Trevor’s wife, said: “Some of them have moved away now to other parts of the country which is why it was a such a reunion show.
“They started off around 1966 or 1967 and they were all local.
"They played in different pubs all around the area, they even played as far away as Carlisle once, but they regularly played at Clipstone Welfare.”
Original plans for a reunion had to shelved a couple of years ago because of Covid, but this time, they were more successful.
Else said: “The wife of the keyboard player Ian Campbell got in touch with me and suggested it and I said I was sure we we could get in touch with all of them and do it and we managed to do it.
“We arranged it at the Dog & Duck and Ian’s wife organised it all.
“The gig itself was a marvellous night, it was full of laughs and memories.
“We all had things we remembered about when they were together, like the old van they had for getting around to gigs that used to fall apart.”
Despite the huge success of the night, there are no plans for the band to return to the live circuit full-time.
Else laughed: “They’re all in their 70s now so I don’t think they’ll be doing any of that. It was just a lovely reunion and they’ll all keep in touch and maybe do it again in a couple of years’ time.”