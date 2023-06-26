Popular Mansfield comic book shop moves into new venue as owner launches third book

Visitors flocked to the grand reopening of a popular Mansfield comic book shop this weekend.

Ground Zero Comics has officially moved from its base on Toothill Lane into a much larger space across the road, formerly the home of Mansfield Wool Centre.

Owner, writer and cartoonist Richard Reynolds took the opportunity to expand his store, which he has always championed as a “proper old-school comic shop”.

He said: “I had to wait more than a year while the building was being brilliantly renovated and updated, but this Saturday I was finally able to reopen as the grander Ground Zero Comics 3.0.

“It was a huge success, far and away the busiest day the shop has ever seen during my tenure, with customers ranging from regulars popping in to check out the place, families with kids coming to get their first comics and out-of-towners travelling a distance to have first pick of the thousands of bargain comics up for grabs.

“Totally overjoyed, not to mention exhausted, after this week but it was super worth every minute.”

The event on Saturday, June 24, also marked the launch of Richard’s third graphic novel – ‘Robertson’s Reputation’.

Richard said: “It is a working class noir, with mature themes, set in a town much like Mansfield. I have been working on the story over two-and-a-half years and I am very proud of the final product.

“A big thank you to all who bought ‘Robertson's Reputation’ or one of my other books. I put a lot of heart and work into it so it's gratifying to see it sell.”

Ground Zero was originally located in Handley Arcade when it first opened in 1991 and is now one of the longest-serving independent shops in Mansfield town centre.

More than three decades later, the still specialises in cheap back issue comics and a wide range of collected volumes and graphic novels.

Richard said: “Over the years, where most comic shops had been moving more into the merch side of the business, or trying to emulate high-end book shops, I was wanting to double-down on becoming a proper old-school comic shop for comic enthusiasts old and new.

“A mark of Ground Zero’s on-going success is its welcoming and friendly environment, where people can get recommendations and helpful advice.

“I hope to carry on with this tradition and be open for another 32 years at least.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Ground Zero Comics The shop has now moved into the old Mansfield Wool Centre, just across the road at 6 Toothill Lane. Photo: Richard Reynolds Photo Sales

2 . Comics galore A peek inside at some of the thousands of comics on offer. Photo: Richard Reynolds Photo Sales

3 . Grand re-opening Dozens of customers flocked to the shop for a special re-opening event on Saturday, June 24. Photo: Richard Reynolds Photo Sales

4 . Come and explore... The shop specialises in cheap, back issue comics and a wide range of collected volumes and graphic novels. Photo: Richard Reynolds Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2