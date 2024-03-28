Choir plan to get vocal for animal rescue charity in Mansfield this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Major Oak Pop Choir will raise funds for Beauty’s Legacy, a charity run by volunteers who help reunite lost or stolen pets.

Lisa Dean of Wellow is the founder of the animal welfare charity and will be performing with the choir.

Lisa said: “It is cabaret style with round dressed tables, in a beautiful indoor marquee with fairy lights and chandeliers. It will be such a lovely event, too.

Lisa Dean with Beauty's Legacy volunteers and BBC's Michelle Ackerley.

“With songs from musicals like Sister Act… Just a proper feel-good singalong and feel good.”

Lisa and Beauty’s Legacy volunteers will also raise awareness about some of the missing animals from the area and share some successful reunion stories over recent years.

Lisa added: “We hope you will come and support us.

The event poster for June 21.

“We are next to the beautiful Sherwood Forest, so if you decide to stay over and make a weekend of it, we can recommend some great places to stay, and there are some lovely places to visit. Looking forward to seeing you.”

The event is on Friday, June 21, at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex on Sookholme Road.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis for just £10, with those under 16 eligible to attend for five pounds.

There will be movie songs for all ages, a late bar and raffle opportunities.